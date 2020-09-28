Nigeria at 60: There are obvious cracks that may break us — Osinbajo

The Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo, on Sunday said they are cracks that could break us and love and unity will fix the cracks in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: NLC calls off strike as FG suspends electricity tariff for 2 weeks

Osinbajo, speaking on theme “Together, come let us rebuild” at the Independence Day Interdenominational Church Service at the National Christian Centre in Abuja.

He was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha

He said: “For us in Nigeria, Nehemiah should be taken as a metaphor for that Nigerians who either reside in Nigeria or outside, to cry to God to use the abandoned opportunities in Nigeria to address our challenges of nation-building.

“Fortunately for us, our walls are not yet broken but there are obvious cracks that could lead to break if not properly addressed. Nehemiah started with fervent prayers, seeking the Face of God and pleaded with his king to allow him to return to Jerusalem to rebuild the broken walls. Because wall signifies peace, security, contentment and prosperity. It signifies the essence of the state of the nation.