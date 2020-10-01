Nigeria at 60: Release political prisoners — Atiku tells Buhari

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has called on the Federal and State governments to release all political prisoners.

Atiku, made the call in the spirit of the 60th Independence celebration of the country

The former president who shared on Twitter on Thursday, said ”In the spirit of our 60th Independence Anniversary, I call on the Federal and state governments, to release all political prisoners and detainees and discontinue the prosecution of such individuals.

“If Nelson Mandela could reconcile with those who imprisoned him for twenty-seven years, we can reconcile with those who have disagreed with us.

Daily Times reports that President Muhammadu Buhari announced during his independence address that the new pump price of petrol is at N161.

He also berated previous governments from 1999 to 2015 for criticising his government, accusing them of presiding over the near-destruction of the country.