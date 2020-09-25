Nigeria at 60: Celebration will be Low-Key — Lai Mohammed

The Federal Government has revealed that the Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary celebration will be low-key, Daily Times Nigeria has learnt.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who disclosed this while briefing journalists on Thursday, in Abuja, stated it is connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The 60th independence anniversary celebration will be low-key just as the President has already announced. This is not unconnected from the global COVID-19 pandemic which has forced some safety protocols on nations around the world,” he said.

The Minister said that the celebration will last for a period of one year and end September 31, 2021.

He explained that this doesn’t mean there will be daily activities between now and September 31 but there will be staggered events within the one-year period to commemorate Nigeria’s diamond jubilee anniversary.

He however faulted the argument by some schools of thought who believe that there is no reason to celebrate Nigeria at sixty, considering the myriads of challenges facing the country.

He insisted that the answer to that argument is contained in the theme for the celebration, which emphasises togetherness.

Meanwhile, the logo and theme which will be used in the celebration the Diamond Jubilee was unveiled last week by President Muhammadu Buhari during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

In a similar vien, ahead of Nigeria’s 60th independence celebration, veteran singer Sir Shina Peters alongside Brymo and songstress Waje will join forces with other top Nigerian celebrities to work on a theme song in commemoration of October 1, 2020 with the title ‘ We are Nigeria’.

An initiative of leading property firm; Adron Home, the new song visual would be directed by Clarence Peters.