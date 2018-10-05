Nigeria ahead in SDGs implementation – Orelope-Adefulire

Nigeria is currently ahead of its target in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Mrs Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, has said.

Orelope-Adefulire told the Correspondents in New York that Nigeria was making a lot of progress in the implementation of the global goals.

The Nigerian Government office organised an event at the UN General Assembly on: ‘Pathway to Localising a Global Agenda’ on the margins of the ongoing UN General Assembly.

The SDGs are a successor programme to Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) with a collection of 17 global goals and 169 targets set by the UN General Assembly to transform the world.

It is also referred to as ‘the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development’, SDGs implementation is a 15-year plan, which commenced on Jan. 1, 2016 and would end on Dec. 31, 2030.