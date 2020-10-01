Nigeria @ 60: India says recent exchanges signifies strengthened relations

The government of India has congratulated Nigeria on its 60th Independence Anniversary, extolling the recent exchanges between both countries which indicates strengthened bilateral relations.

Daily Times gathered that the Indian High Commission in Abuja disclosed this in a felicitation message via its official twitter handle @india_nigeria on Thursday.



On the 60th anniversary of the Independence of Nigeria, our longstanding friend & steadfast partner in Africa, we extend our heartiest congratulations to the esteemed Government & warm people of Nigeria. Long live Nigeria and long live India-Nigeria friendship. 🇮🇳🤝🇳🇬 @NigeriaMFA https://t.co/YWPeQpK8Up — India in Nigeria (As well as Benin, Chad & ECOWAS) (@india_nigeria) October 1, 2020

The Indian High Commission commended the longstanding friendship and partnership that exists between Nigeria and India.

The High Commission twitted “On the 60th anniversary of the independence of Nigeria, our longstanding friends and partner in Africa, we extend our heartiest congratulations to the esteemed government and warm people of Nigeria.

“Long live Nigeria and long live India-Nigeria friendship.”

The Foreign Minister of India, Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar also in a tweet via his official twitter handle @DrSJaishankar also extended warm wishes to his Nigeria counterpart, Geoffrey Onyeama and the nation.

Jaishankar reiterated how recent talks and exchanges between India and Nigeria is strengthening the already existing traditional friendship.

“Warm wishes to my colleague FM @GeoffreyOnyeama and the government and people of Nigeria on the 60thanniversary of Nigeria’s Independence.

“Our recent exchanges affirm the strengthening of our traditional friendship,” Jaishankar tweeted.

According to NAN as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and trade between both countries, Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Abhay Thakur said direct flights from Abuja to Delhi will commence soon.

As part of efforts to combat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the government of India also donated seven tonnes of essential medicines to Nigeria.

Thakur said both countries have a lot of human and natural resources which would be leveraged on to develop both nations and improve the economies.