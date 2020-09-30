Nigeria @60: FG to close down federal secretariat Wednesday

The Federal Government has decided to close down the federal secretariat complex Phases I to III from Wednesday afternoon because of an event marking the 60th independence of the country scheduled to hold at the Eagle Square on Thursday.

READ ALSO: FCTA Acting Secretary Malam Umar Marafa is dead

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, made this known in a circular dated September 29, 2020 and titled “Closure of federal secretariat Phases 1-3 on Wednesday, September 30, 200 at 2pm.”

Daily Times Nigeria learnt that the circular was addressed to all permanent secretaries and chief executive offices of Ministries, Department and Agencies operating from the three complexes.

As part of activities marking the anniversary, a Guard of Honour/Anniversary Parade is scheduled for the Eagle Square, Abuja.

The venue is located in between the high rise federal secretariat complexes, hence, the need to close them “for security reasons.”

The circular read, “As you are aware, one of the major activities marking the celebration of the 60th independence anniversary of Nigeria is taking place in the Eagle Square on October 1, 2020.

“Consequently, the federal secretariat, Phases 1 -3, would be required to close for official business with effect from 2pm on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

“For security purposes, workers are therefore, expected to vacate the complexes on or before 2pm on the day.”

“Please, bring the contents of this circular to the attention of all staff and other relevant stakeholders.”