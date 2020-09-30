Nigeria @60: Buhari to address Nigerians from Eagle Square

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday will address Nigerians on the nation’s 60th independence from the Eagle Square, Abuja.

Daily Times Nigeria gathered that the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, announced the development on Wednesday in a statement titled, ‘October 1: President Buhari to address the nation from Eagle Square.’

The statement read, “As part of activities commemorating the 60th independence anniversary of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation from the Eagle Square, Abuja, on Thursday, October 1, 2020.

“The live address will commence after the anniversary parade beginning at 10am which will be covered by major television and radio stations especially the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria.

“Please note that in view of the open-air live address, the traditional early morning October 1 presidential broadcast will not feature on Thursday.”

This is development is different from the usual broadcast where the sitting Presidents addressing the nation through nationwide broadcast at 7am on such days.