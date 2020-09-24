Nigeria @60: Brymo, Shina Peters others collaborate on theme song

By Mutiat Alli

Ahead of Nigeria’s 60th independence celebration, veteran singer Sir Shina Peters alongside Brymo and songstress Waje will join forces with other top Nigerian celebrities to work on a theme song in commemoration of October 1, 2020 with the title ‘ We are Nigeria’.

An initiative of leading property firm; Adron Home, the new song visual would be directed by Clarence Peters.

The new project would equally see music acts and their movie counterparts preaching love, unity and togetherness among Nigerians in their different dialects. Speaking at the unveiling in Lagos, the Group Executive Secretary, Ayodeji OjoOmoniyi, explained that the song serves as a way to celebrate Nigerian Independence Day while promoting its new project tagged, ‘60-60 Empowering Everyone Promo.’

“This year, the independence celebration is coming at a tough time when the country is combating economic recession caused by the pandemic COVID-19.

This promo comes as thinking of what the management can do to support ordinary Nigerians especially artisans and low-income earners.

“So, in a bid to give our new and existing customers a break in tough times whilst deepening impact and put smiles on people’s faces as we celebrate our dear nation, the company is introducing ‘60-60 Empowering Everyone Promo’.

We are giving back to loyal customers and rewarding new clienteles by supporting them in upping their business skills and setting them up with diverse small business startup kits,” Ojo-Omoniyi added.