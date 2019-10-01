National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus says that the country is dying under the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari and his ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and needs rescuer urgently.

Prince Secondus said that every index at 59 years of Nigeria points to the fact that the country is going down and only truth and nothing else will save the nation.

He said that ordinary Nigerians deserve salutation for their dexterity in the face of failed leadership as witnessed in the last four and half years.

Prince Secondus recalls that the 58th anniversary last year was marked with a richly endowed nation like Nigeria being declared the headquarters of the world poor due to the inept leadership of the APC administration.

He regretted that one year after, the situation has deteriorated from bad to worse with no clear direction where we are headed, adding that “what happened in the country last February at the presidential election remains a sad reminder of the damage this country has done to our democratic psyche as a nation.”

The PDP national chairman said in a statement from his media office signed by his media adviser, Ike Abonyi, that the poor governance delivery from the APC administration since 2015 has been a huge set- back as a leading black nation.

He charged the nation’s judiciary to guide jealously their independence, refuse to be intimidated and save the country from the on-going slide.

Prince Secondus noted that the prospects of a better Nigeria is very bright if democracy flourishes and the people are allowed to exercise their franchise at will with all the three arms of government and the press playing their roles well without any fear or harassment from the executive.

The PDP leader urged Nigerians not to lose hope, but continue to urge the judiciary to stand up courageously and save the country, assuring Nigerians that the PDP will continue to fight for democracy even in the face of hostilities from the dictatorial regime of the APC.