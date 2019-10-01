The Olowo of Owo in Ondo State, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye has appealed to Nigerians to be united to achieve the dream of the nation’s founding fathers.

Oba Ogunoye made the appeal in statement made available by his media aide, Mr Samuel Adewale, on Tuesday in Akure.

The monarch added that the problems facing the nation were surmountable if all hands were on deck.

According to him, Nigerians irrespective of tribe, religion and political differences and belief should rally round the leaders at all levels of governance so as to achieve the heart desires of the founding fathers of the nation, who without mincing words meant well for the country.

He congratulated Nigerians on the occasion of the 59th Independence Anniversary, saying that it was a great feat for the country standing as an indivisible entity in spite of its various challenges.

Oba Ogunoye, however, urged Nigerian leaders to urgently reposition the country’s economy while the lapses in the security sector should be tackled headlong especially in the North East of the country.