Chairman of the Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa/NEPAD, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has said that most African nations, Nigeria is yet achieve her potentials for greatness envisaged at independence which she attained through fierce battles, sweat and blood, many decades after.

Just as he tasked leaders to address the problems of poverty, ignorance and disease impeding the development of the country.

Senator Nnamani noted that almost six decades after Nigeria attained her independence, the country is still faced with the challenges of inequality, unemployment, ethnicity and illiteracy.

In his goodwill message to Nigerians marking the 59th Independence anniversary, the former Governor of Enugu state urged leaders at all levels to make deliberate efforts through policies and programmes that would engender development and rescue the people from the debilitating effects of ignorance, squalor, disease and poverty.

He enjoined Nigeria and other sister nations in Africa that attained self rule in the 60s to rise up to the challenge and work hard to save their people from the aprons string of poverty, hunger and disease .

In spite of the disappointments, he believes that the country can still be out of the woods if the right steps are taken.

He therefore urged Nigerian leaders to put on their thinking caps to address the issues of insecurity threatening the peace and cohesion of the country

On his part, he promised that the Senate would put the issues on its priority list in order to fashion out a blueprint that would lead the people to prosperity.

He urged citizens to complement government programmes and policies to ensure peace and progress.