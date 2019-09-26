A Political group, Southwest Progressive Youths and People’s Movement in Conjunction with Prominent Progressive Groups Regional, have stated their readiness to ensure adherence to the political zoning principle and resolve to support the emergence of a President of Yoruba extraction come 2023.

The group’s National Director of Projects, Comrade Taiwo Ajayi and the National Secretary Comrade Anthony Aduloju in a joint statement said that cardinal to their pursuit is 2023 Presidential Agenda’s Project.

Ajayi further notes that the national leadership of the project’s structure after a special strategic meeting held in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, that the group urged Africans, Nigerians, Yorubas, Igbos, Fulanis and others in Diaspora to align with their course and project.

“Our missions are clear, visions achievable and goals highly attainable to support the present progressive government to succeed and ensure that we strategise and lobby the party to give 2023 Presidential ticket to the South West.

“To make other geopolitical zones in the country reason with us and get there complete support to ensure that we strategically mobilise Nigerians both within and outside the country to accept and support the continuity of the present progressive government and by extension the Nigeria political zoning principle.

“Our ultimate goal is not only to ensure that the 2023 Presidential ticket goes to a very qualified Yoruba progressive personality, but to mobilise Nigerians for his or her victory on the platform of our party come 2023.”

The Secretary, Aduloju noted that the group has a growing network and structures that cut across all South western states, Northern states and the Diaspora while they are making frantic effort to inaugurate the South East and South South structures soon.