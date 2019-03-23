Nigeria 2019 elections: A chance to learn from a bad political situation

Patrick Okohue

The much awaited 2019 elections may have come and gone, but the ripples of the poll is something that will linger over many years for the wrong reasons, as the election threw up many negatives that many Nigerians had thought have been overcome in the nations’ democratic life.

For the first time in the history of Nigeria electoral system election in many states were declared inclusive, from House of Assembly seats, to House of Representatives, to Senate and even to governorship.

Today, Nigeria will be experiencing rerun elections in five states to determine winners of the governorship election conducted on March 9, as the first election was declared inconclusive in those states by the nation’s electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), who have therefore decided to hold a rerun election to complete the process.

Though many political stakeholders and concerned citizens have condemned the introduction of inclusive election into the Nigerian political system by the Prof Mahmood Yakubu led INEC, the electoral umpire has insisted it is doing it to safe guard the nation’s democracy.

As INEC again embark on another round of elections in Adamawa, Benue, Kano, Plateau and Sokoto states, with the status of Bauchi State still awaits legal interpretation, because though INEC had on a second thought decided against a rerun, as it said it has enough results in the affected Tafawa Balewa Local Government to declare an authentic result, the All Progressives Congress (APC), disagree, insisting on the declared rerun, the question on many lips is was the rerun in any of the states necessary in the first place.

These questions have become relevant because inspite on INEC’s position on inclusive elections, clear winners emerged in the affected states, in Adamawa State, Mr. Umaru Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), leads with 367,471 votes, while the incumbent, Mr. Jibrilla Bindow of the All Progressives Congress (APC), trailed with 334,995 votes. While total cancelled votes was 40,988, the two parties have a margin of 32,476 votes between them.

In Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed of the PDP leads with 469,512 votes, while Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar, of the APC trailed with 465,453 votes. The total of 45,312 votes were cancelled, with a margin of just 4,059 votes between them.

Also in Benue State, Dr. Samuel Ortom of the PDP leads with 410,576 votes, and he is closely followed by Mr. Emmanuel Jime of APC with 329,022 votes. The total cancelled votes was 121,019, while 81,554 votes was the margin between them.

Also in Kano Alhaji Abba Yusuf of the PDP leads with 1,014,474 votes, closely followed by the incumbent, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje of the APC with 987,819 votes. The cancelled votes are 128,572, with a margin of 26,655 votes between them.

Meanwhile in Plateau State, Mr. Simon Lalong of the APC leads with 583,255 votes, closely followed by Senator Jerry Useni of the PDP with 538,326 votes, while cancelled votes were 49,377, with a margin of 44,929 votes.

In Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal of the PDP leads with 489,558 votes, while Alhaji Aliyu Ahmed of the APC followed closely with 486,145 votes. Here, a total of 75,403 votes were cancelled and they have a margin of 3,413 votes between them.

Speaking on the reasons for declaring elections inconclusive, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman Voter Education and Publicity, Mr. Festus Okoye, INEC, said the “The elections were declared inconclusive for a combination of reasons, mainly the discontinuation of use of the Smart Card Readers midway into the elections or the failure to deploy them, over-voting and widespread disruption in many polling units.”

He added that, “In compliance with the Margin of Lead Principle derived from Sections 26 and 53 of the Electoral Act MM (as amended) and paragraph 41(e) and 43(b) of the INEC Regulations and Guidelines for the conduct of elections, the outcome of these elections could not be determined without conducting polls in the affected polling units. Hence the Commission’s decision to conduct supplementary elections in line with this principle.”

Okoye however stressed that the commission has considered a report submitted by the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Bauchi State on the disruption of the collation at the Tafawa Balewa LGA collation centre, which led to the cancellation of results for the entire local government.

He said that the commission found that there are issues that need further investigation and has set up a team led by a National Commissioner to resolve them.

This development is very unacceptable to many political observers, who have wondered while INEC is quick to apply the law incuonclusive election only in states where a particular party seem to be having a strong showing, which ignoring similar irregularity in other states where another party seem to be doing better.

They also raised questions about INEC’s sincerity when it is quick to declare some areas inclusive and will not apply the principle of zero vote where the law prescribes iy should be applied instead of calling for rerun.

Another worrisome development that some analysts have pointed out with regards to the rerun election is the pressure being heaped on President Muhammadu Buhari by All Progressive Congress (APC) governors in states earmarked for the rerun election, urging him to intervene in their favour.

The question some statkeholders have asked is if those governors know something about Buhari’s capacity to manipulate the electoral process, which the rest of Nigerians are not aware of which may have informed them stampeding him to use the magic wand.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not taking all of these lying low, it has accused the INEC Chairman, Prof. Yakubu of allegedly playing the script of the ruling APC by declaring governorship elections in these states inconclusive.

It claimed that the commission carried out the action in states where it (the PDP) was in clear lead.

The party insisted that INEC had become overtly partisan, surrendering its independence to the APC and carried on as “a compromised umpire with obnoxious impunity, thereby sending signals of being heavily bribed by the APC to alter results for its candidates.”

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, who spoke at a press briefing in Abuja, insisted that the party was in possession of intelligence reports that INEC was being remotely controlled by the Presidency.

He said this was why the commission had refused to declare the full outcome of the governorship elections in some states.

Speaking on the elections, President of Arewa Consultative Forum, Comrade Shettima Yerima said he was not only disappointed by the conducted of the election, he was embarrassed by what he described as the show of shame by the conduct of the electoral umpire.

According to him, “It was sad and very unfortunate that in the 21st century, we are experiencing this kind of election, it is sad, some of us felt very pained because a lot of us have a lot at stake. A lot of us feel so sad that we have made a lot of sacrifices for this democracy to come into being.

Also remember that we have some of our colleagues who today are not alive to see what is happening, despite being part of the struggle from the days of the military that we have been together as young comrades.

“For over 20 years we were in the trenches clamouring for democracy, but this is not the type of democracy that we expected. We thought that by now we would have been improving, but the last 2019 election has actually shown that rather than going forward we are going backward, and have gone much steps behind now, because I do not see us solving this problem in the next 10, 20 years to come.

“What we have lost in this election, where the will of the people are not being respected, where people come out enmass to elect their leaders, but simply because of the interest of one or two persons, who felt they are not comfortable with those people who were elected, they undermine the collective will of the people and do it and get away with it.

“Where you see INEC suddenly becoming an APC arm of government, where security agencies who are supposed to be seen to be neutral and look at the country as their primary responsibility to protect, but rather turn back on the country and do the bidding of few individuals,

this portend nothing but danger, where a ruling party does not believe that it should have opposition, rather what they want is to have a one party state, where anything goes, where impunity will become the order of the day, where they can do anything their own way without anybody checkmating their excesses, this is rather unhealthy.

“It is sad, what happened in the last election is not what we expected, with the kind of money approved for INEC, with the kind of both local and international support that they got, with the good will of Nigerians behind them to encourage them to give us free and fair election, which was the only thing Nigerians asked for, but it turned out to be something else.

“Why was it so impossible for the INEC and the APC to agree that they have been defeated in those states that they declared inconclusive, only in states won by the PDP that elections have been declared inconclusive, but where APC won even when there are more cancellations, going by figures and everything, going by the Electoral Act, they were declared as winners, but in the case of states won by PDP it has been declared inconclusive, this is unfair, Nigerians deserve more than this.

“Unfortunately today, the INEC cannot be said to have any credibility before Nigerians, my worries is not what happens today, but the consequences of what happens today is what we are going to reap in the next 20 years, because you cannot come out and tell Nigerians to come out enmass and vote, because they will always think back on this.”

He also suggested ways the nation can get its electoral process right and erase any negative feeling that the 2019 election may have generated.

According to him, “The electoral law that was ignored by this President was one issue that clearly shows that this thing is calculated for it to happen, electronic process of election had actually been passed into law, like the use of the card reader machine,

but even that we saw a situation where a section of the country was asked to go on card reader while another section of the country were allowed to vote manually, whether the machine confirmed them or not, you can’t do that, we don’t have two laws, we have only one law that protects us, why was it done differently in various sections of the country? That is where we failed again.

“Thirdly, until we look into ourselves and tell ourselves the honest truth, that security agencies must be seen to play roles as security and allowed to play a neutral role without pulling them into politics, that is when we will begin to see light at the end of the tunnel, but those are things that will not just happen overnight.

“Electoral reforms must be looked into with a view to making a lot of amendments, electronic voting must be encouraged, because without the introduction of the card reader President Goodluck Jonathan would not have been defeated, he passed it into law and it was the same thing that consumed him,

“Our security agencies must be well organised, let them know their responsibilities, because Nigeria has come to stay and these politicians are people who may win today and tomorrow they may loss, but Nigeria remains as a country, 100, 1000 years to come people will still exist and you can only be remembered on the positive side of history when you do well,

but if you don’t do well you will also be remembered on the negative side of history and the unfortunate thing is that you are not only going to suffer for it, even your children, once your name is mentioned, they will tag your children. These are some of the mistakes that some of these actors are making that they don’t even know that they are making,” he said.

Also speaking on his concerns sabout the 2019 elections, a former member of the House of Representatives and a member of the APC, Hon. Lanre Odubote, said the introduction of inconclusive elections by INEC has opened the floodgate for dubious politicians to cause crisis in areas they are not popular during elections, a nd believes it should be removed from the nation’s laws.

According to him, “from, the day INEC introduced inconclusive formula into our electoral system, I have been having some misgivings, because it gives politicians the opportunity to manipulate the system to suit their purpose, this is the first time I will be hearing of inclusive elections in Nigeria and it is causing confusion.

“I believe that that aspect of the electoral act should be expunged, the law should be amended to ensure that anybody that wins in a plurality and with two third across the required states should be declared.”

Odubote added that “The problem is that when you know you are not popular somewhere you go and cause problem, they then cancel it and by the rescheduled time you have the opportunity of mobilising to the area for maximum effect, so as far I am concerned this issue of inconclusive election should be jettisoned from our electoral law.”

Also in the view of former Deputy chairman of the PDP in Lagos State, Mr. Qududs Folami, the 2019 elections was a sham.

He said,”The election was a sham, it was a big joke and we have never seen any election in this manner, it was done in a very shameless way, I don’t really know what they are up to and now the governors in those states set for rerun are asking the President to help them alter their figures, which means they have seen him do that on his own election and the President is saying publicly that he will not help anybody to rig.

“This means if he wants to he can do it and those asking him must have seen it done before, so they are asking that he should also help them.

“Look at Rochas OKorocha of Imo State, he is not mincing words, this is really unfortunate and I don’t know how we are going to live with it.

Folami said, “What has happened now is an eye opener and in future elections nobody will participate if all things are to be done manually, unless future election is going to be by electronic transmission of results which will make it difficult for people to rig, otherwise if they know it is going to be same of the same it may be difficult getting people out to vote, just like what happened during the governorship election.

“There has not been any election in this country that has been declared inconclusive before this regime, despite that it has always been part of the law, which means though it was there in the INEC statutes nobody thought it was right to apply it in the past, but they now looked at it and said what area can we go to creatively perfect the rigging and still stay within the electoral process, that is what we are faced with now.

“But, I want to tell you that everything that has happened that people are now taking serious notice of come to the root of the legitimacy of the government, from what will happen at the electoral tribunal will largely speak to the legitimacy of the government of the day and as time goes on it will become more and more difficult for them to be able to mobilise Nigerians for any action of government,” Folami said.

