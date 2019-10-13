Class finish from Joe Aribo for Nigeria vs Brazil 👏 pic.twitter.com/VQxdyLwtWR — 🇬🇧 WATP.com 🇬🇧 (@WATP_com) October 13, 2019

The Nigerian Super Eagle and their counterpart from Brazil the Samba Boys friendly match ended in draw.

Super Eagles

Speaking on the game which was played at Singapore National Stadium in Kallang the Sport Minister, Sunday Dare who spent the afternoon watching the Super Eagles and the Samba Boys said the boys were amazing.

Joe Aribo scored the first goal of the game at (35’) the first half while Casemiro levelled after the restart as Neymar picks up yet another injury.

