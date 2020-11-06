Niger youths threaten to invade warehouses storing palliatives if…

Youths in Niger State have threatened to state government over equal distribution of COVID-19 palliatives in the state.

They made this known at an enlarged stakeholders’ meeting in Minna.

According to them, they did not want to disrupt the sharing of the food items by breaking into warehouses as has been done by unruly elements in some states of the country. But they made it clear to the governor, who was represented by his deputy, Alhaji Mohammad Ahmed Ketso, at the meeting, that they knew all the locations where foods were being kept and that nobody could deprive them of their fair share of the items.

Daily Times gathered that the major youth organisations in the state, whose agitation for improved welfare, security and job creation prompted the meeting convened by Ambassador Zubairu Dada, came out openly to speak out their minds regarding recent protests over police brutality and sharing of COVID-19 palliatives and demanded prompt action to end lingering suffering in the state.

The Chairman, Northern Coalition of the Youths, Comrade Mohammed Mohammed, who spoke extensively on the issues which they want government at both national and state levels to resolve for them, lamented that they had been taken for granted in recent years by the administration despite displaying a high level of maturity, support and understanding with the government.

He said the youths were unhappy with the government for not addressing the problem of insecurity, unemployment and police brutality which made some other youths to descend on public and private property, while they teamed up with the government to prevent looting and destruction in the state.

“We are not happy with the way this government at all levels has treated us because we have met with them and discussed various issues aimed at improving our lot but no action has ever been taken to implement any of the decisions reached with the government,” Mohammed lamented.

“We the youths in Niger State embarked on a peaceful protest in the state and also called it off because of the love we have for our state. We know the roads to the various warehouses where the palliatives meant for the people are kept, but we decided not to go and loot because we are not hoodlums.

“We decided to localise our agitations to our internal problems-insecurity, bad roads, epileptic power supply, among others, and we, therefore, call on the state government to distribute the palliatives to those concerned now since it is meant for emergency and it should therefore be treated as such immediately,” Mohammed warned.

Adding a strong voice to that, the Chairman, National Youth Council of Nigeria, Comrade Bello Barau Sharif said they were lovers of Nigeria who believe in the unity and development of Nigeria and therefore opted against any form of destruction while other youths from other parts of the country were on the rampage destroying anything on sight in the name of protest against the police.