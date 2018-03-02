Niger youth groups offer prayers for release of Chibok/Dapchi Girls

The Niger state Youths under the umbrella of NigerLead Nigeria Wednesday organized a special prayer session for the immediate released of the Chibok/ Dapchi girls who were abducted by the dreaded Boko Haram insurgents in Borno and Yobe States.

The inter faith prayers of both Muslims and Christians alike called on the Federal government to step down every activity to ensure the rescue of the girls in order to end the trauma their parents and victims were passing through.

At the prayer sessions in Minna which was attended by various Youths representing different NGOs lamented over the huge number of innocent girls that were abducted describing it as very unfortunate and failure on the part of government and security system.

The Joint Civil/Rights Groups Association of Niger State while offering the prayers however expressed shock on how such number of girls were abducted at a go without arrest and knowing their whereabouts, noted that it’s a dirty politics that needed the unity of Nigerians to get back the girls and arrest the perpetuators.

The prayer warriors urged those behind the menace of abduction of school girls to desist as God will surely deal with them either here on earth or here after.

The representative of Almajiri Endowment Initiative, Yahaya Mohammed Usman said that the girls will return traumatized and the parents are passing through trauma hence the children of the rich not affected.

According to him, “it is a shame to Nigeria, a disgrace to the nation for this number of girls to be abducted just like what happened four years ago to repeat itself again. In 2014 about 276 girls were abducted in Chibok (Borno) now on 19th February, 2018 over 100 girls from Dapchi (Yobe)”.

The Chairman Niger State branch of Nigeria Writers Association, Mallam Mohammed Zukhogi in his remarks said that the bad society is caused by parents not government because government is being run by parents as leaders.

Zukhogi stressed that Nigerian government have proven to be irresponsible and absence of love for one another hence the country cannot get out of the mess until truth and justice prevail by making leaders who acquired wealth through corrupt means return same to the society.

He said that the continues lack of justice will bring about war and break the country just as many Nigerians are behaving foolishly in the name of religion, tribe, political differences or region hence the Creator created us differently to be together.

The secretary Niger Council of NUJ, Abu Nmadu in his submission said that Nigerians are docile and until confronted with a problem, they need to rise up to the challenges to be social beings and morality.

Nmadu called for the identification of the agents who are the vulnerable and children of the deprived, less privileged who are being used by the rich as well considered the security challenges to be straightened.

SAKA BOLAJI -Minna.