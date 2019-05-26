Niger trains 400 youth on plastic bottle building

Saka Bolaji, Minna

Arrangements have been concluded for the training of about 400 youth from Niger state in the areas of plastic bottle building and save stoves at the cost of N316, 800, 000 to reduce youth restiveness in the society.

State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Samaila Ibrahim disclosed this when he fielded question from journalists at the end of the state executive council meeting.

Ibrahim added that it has secured N38, 112, 000 to commence pilot scheme of 50 beneficiaries to include starter packs provision because the success of the pilot scheme will determine the plan of training 1,000 youth every year.

Also, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji Muhammad Dukku announced the procurement of 20, 000 metric tonnes of fertilizer for sale and distribution at government approved price of N5, 500 per bag.

Dukku said that the exercise will soon be flagged -off by Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello, stating that the state government is partnering with Morris Fertilizer Company for the distribution of the fertilizers.

In another development, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Alhaji Danjuma Sallau stated that the state government is planning to construct two kilometres of roads in all the headquarters of the 25 local governments in the state.