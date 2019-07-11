By Saka Bolaji – Minna

The Niger state government has reiterated its continued commitment to the total transformation of the education sector in the state for the attainment of strategic development aspirations.

Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane made this known when he received members of Government Secondary School, Zuru Old Boys Association, Niger/Abuja chapter led by the Chairman, Alhaji Babadoko Swasun in his office.

He stated that education is the foundation for human development and that any country or society that ignores the education of its people is at its own peril, stressing that education remains the greatest source of empowerment in the world.

The secretary to the state government who is an old boy of the school, enjoined members of the association to intensify efforts toward fostering unity among members as well as show interest by participating actively in affairs that would enhance the reputation of the school.

“Creating the spirit of unity amongst all members of Government Secondary School, Zuru Old Boys Association, Niger/Abuja chapter irrespective of state of origin, tribe, religious or socio-political affiliations should continue to be the guiding principle of the alma mater,” he stressed.

Matane further revealed that members of the association are playing significant roles in the affairs of the country, adding that his alma mater has served and still serves Niger state and Nigeria as manpower incubator.

He told members of his alma mater that the second coming of Governor Abubakar Sani- Bello has re-opened another vista of development as well as afford the people of the state the opportunity to enjoy good governance through the delivery of dividends of democracy.

Earlier, the chapter chairman, alhaji babadoko swasun told the secretary to the state government that members of the association were in his office to felicitate with him on his appointment by Gov. Sani -Bello.

The chairman disclosed that the appointment of Matane comes at the time when the present administration is determined to reposition the state for a better tomorrow.

He called on the secretary to the state government to use his wealth of experience and address the issue of democratic consolidation which requires adherence to proper administrative procedures, transparency, accountability and popular participation.