By Saka Bolaji, Minna



The Niger state government has said it will continue to maintain the existing partnership between the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and other development partners for the development and progress of the state.



This was disclosed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane when UNICEF’s Chief Field Office, Kaduna, Dr. Zakari Adams, paid him a courtesy visit in his office.



Matane stated that the collaboration between the state government and UNICEF which is geared towards the provision of qualitative education, health and potable water among others will be sustained.



He assured UNICEF that the commitment and support it is receiving from the state government will be strengthened with a view to achieving the set objectives.



Earlier, the Chief Field Officer, UNICEF, Dr. Zakari Adams told the secretary to the state government that the delegation was in the state for UNICEF’s 2019 mid-year review and planning meeting.



Dr. Adams assured the secretary to the state government that the partnership between the state government and UNICEF will be sustained in order to attain the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).