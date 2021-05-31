Niger state Governor embarks on security mission

Saka Bolaji – Minna

The Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello is said to have left the country to explore all possibilities of strengthening the state’s security architecture before the about 200 school children were kidnapped incident happened, and he is expected back soon.

According to government sources, he has, however, given directives to the security operatives and state government officials to do all they can towards ensuring the safe return of the abducted Tegina Islamiyya children and others.

The Governor, who is expected back in the country within the shortest period of time, has assured the rescue and safe return of the children.

Governor Sani Bello also assured all Nigerlites that Government will continue to do all it can to protect the lives and property of its citizens while guarantying the continued peace and stability of the state.

While assuring the parents of the abducted children of their safe return as the security agencies have been directed to do all it can to bring back the children as soon as possible, the Governor also urged the citizens to cooperate and share intelligence and information that will help in the quick rescue of the children.

Meanwhile, the Governor has directed that a situation room be re-activated to update the public.