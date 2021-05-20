Niger state government donated s Life Jackets to Riverine Communities

Riverine Communities around Shiroro and Erena axis of Shiroro local government area of Niger state have cause to smile with the donation of over 1000 Life Jackets by the state government for safety precaution on their daily movement through Boat transportation

.

The State Commissioner in charge of the Transport Ministry, Ramatu Yar’adua, handed over the life jackets to the communities at a brief ceremony during the week, just as the rainy season has started in a full swing.

Represented by the Commissioner of Works and Infrastructural Development, Mamman Musa, during the handover ceremony, she stated that, the life jackets vex were provided by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello government after the boat mishap tragedy that occurred recently in river Shiroro.

He said the Governor was sympathetic for losing the productive citizens of the community who are predominantly farmers and Fishermen.

The commissioner however assured of the State Government’s resolve to alleviate the suffering of the riverine communities in the state.

Responding, the Commissioner of Youth & Sports, Emmanuel Umar, who received the items on behalf of the communities, thanked the Governor and the State Government for supporting and providing the life vex jacket for the communities in Shiroro and Erena.