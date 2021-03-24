Niger records outbreak of AI, advises poultry farmers

Saka Bolaji, Minna



Niger state has confirmed a case of Avian Influenza which has been reported in a cluster of poultry farms across the State.



This was contained in a statement issued by the Information Officer of Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, Abubakar Adamu Kuta, in Minna, the State Capital.



Thousands of birds worth millions of Naira have so far been lost to the disease stressing that Avian Influenza is of serious public health and socioeconomic importance as it affects man and animals.



The statement advised poultry farmers to be vigilant and report any incident of sudden high mortality of birds to the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries.



He added that the farmers must maintain strict farm hygiene, restrict movement of vehicles and people into their farms as well as disinfect all farm premises and utensils to check transmission of the virus.



Furthermore, the farmers are advised not to allow exchanges of egg crates and other equipment from other farms.



Members of the public and live market traders are strongly enjoined to minimize contact with sick and dead domestic birds.