Niger Prison Break: Over 200 Inmates Escaped – Minister

The Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Danbazau has confirmed that 210 inmates escaped from the Minna Maximum Prisons in Niger State. The inmates escaped after an invasion by some gunmen on Sunday night.

Danbazau told journalists that over 35 inmates who fled have been rearrested.

The Minister alongside Governor Abubakar Bello inspected the facility to ascertain the situation.

The Minister was one of the early visitors at the prison on Monday morning after the attack. Niger State Governor Abubakar Bello also visited the prison facility to access the situation.