Niger PDP berates Gov Bello, exposes APC plans for 2019

Niger State electorates have been charged to vote out All Progressive Congress (APC) led administration of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello in the upcoming general elections for not providing the required dividends of democracy to the people of the state. Giving this charge, the opposition party, the Peoples democratic Party (PDP) regretted that despite the availability of resources to the state, did not met the expectations of the electorates and therefore, the APC must be voted out in the 2019 general elections. The immediate past Governor of the state, Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu restated this charge in Bida the headquarters of Niger South Senatorial District (Zone A) where the PDP flags off its 2019 campaigns. Aliyu said that the zone was known for oneness and unity in their decisions during elections and should not do different in 2019 by voting back the PDP to power to ensure dividend of democracy. According to the former governor, the party’s flag bearer Alhaji Umar Mohammed Nasko has the experience to bring back the lost glory of development in the state. He therefore urged the electorates to come out amass to collect their PVC to vote according to their conscience having discovered the failure of the present All Progressives Congress APC led government and should jealously protect their vote up to collation centres. The former governor Aliyu who is the leader of the party in the state however, raised an alarm that the ruling party has planned not to embark on campaigns for 2019 general election. He alleged that the ruling party has plans to rig the forthcoming elections through INEC and security agencies especially where there are no service providers. He told people to be watchful in both rural and urban areas and should not allowed rigging to take place, added that the people should resist intimidation from the security outfits which have been assured of better payment of allowances and salary if they returned to power. He declared that the present government has failed to proffer solutions to the nation’s economic challenges and had demonstrated a failure and should not to be given another chance. Aliyu assured that more decamping would be witnessed, having discovered the insincerity of the APC government. The PDP gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Umar Mohammed Nasko in his address called for patience and rancour free campaign and elections. However, he promised to dualized Bida- Minna road dual carriageway and returned free education policy without discrimination. Nasko reiterated his administration commitment if voted into power to give priority to women and youth empowerment, respect for traditional institution by returning Durbar and cultural shows as well as health care services and provision of portable water. The standard bearer reassured to unite all the people of the state devoid of age, tribe, zone, religion and state of origin. According to him, he would listen to all and provided the required dividends of democracy within the four (4) years he promised to govern the state for fairness. He noted that the Jama’a Forum would be reinstated together with Word Development Project to ensure everyone is carried along in the state development stride which will surely reduced burden on the state government The State party Chairman, Barrister Tanko Beji than presented the party flags to the Senatorial candidate Hon. Baba Shehu Agaie, three House of Representatives members and eight house of assemble members for 2019 elections on the platform of PDP from the zone. Also certificate of endorsement was presented to Alhaji Umar Mohammed Nasko as he received about 2,000 decampees from the APC and ADP from the zone. Beji told the murmured crowd to vote for its party presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and all other candidates to ensure unity government come 2019 to enhanced massive development of the country.