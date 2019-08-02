Saka Bolaji, Minna

Niger state Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello has pledged to collaborate with the military to check the activities of armed bandits in forests across the state.

The governor spoke at the occasion of Camp Highland Battle inoculation of 631 army cadets held at the Nigerian Army Camp, Dogon Fadama, Kontagora.

Gov. Sani- Bello, who explained that the state has large forests which have become hide-outs for bandits, emphasized the need for joint military exercises in the identified forests across the state to reduce bandit attacks, cattle rustling and kidnapping

He said his administration is ready to partner security agencies that will want to conduct extensive military exercises in the state.

“I know our resources are lean and I know this is a federal responsibility, but because we are deeply in pains and we need to provide succour, it has become necessary that we partner the armed forces to secure our forests,” he observed.

Gov. Sani -Bello further explained that the provision of an enabling environment for private sector participation will not only create jobs, but will also guarantee security.

“It has become necessary we do the needful by providing security and clearing criminal elements amongst us because the clamour for investment will not yield the much needled result if security challenges are not addressed, and we need these investments so we can guarantee jobs as every citizen cannot be under government’s employment,” the governor added.

The chief of army staff represented by the Director Military Training, Nigeria Defense Academy, Brig. Gen. Victor Onumajuru said the aim of the training is to give the officers the basic experience of tactical manoeuvres carried out in land operations.

Also speaking, Commandant of the Nigeria Defense Academy, Maj. Gen. Adeniyi Oyebade, who explained that the ceremony marks the end of the training activities for the cadets, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his support towards the success of the training programme.