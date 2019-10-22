Lawmakers representing Niger state in the National Assembly have called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Works and Power, Babatunde Fashola to declare a state of emergency on three of the 33 roads that traverses the state.

They lamented the deplorable state of both federal and state roads across the three senatorial districts of the state and asked the federal government to come to the rescue of the people of Niger state.

Gazing at women’s breasts elongates men’s life span – study

Addressing a press conference on behalf of the three senators and 10 House of Representatives members from the state, the Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Senator Sabi Abdullahi, said it is expedient that a state of emergency be declared on the Minna – Suleja, Mokwa – Kaduna and Bida – Lambata roads.

According to the National Assembly members, the state has 33 road networks, but these major three roads link the north central zone to both the north east and north west while some parts of the roads in the state are gateway to the south western axis of the country.

They said that the state has the largest federal roads in the country covering about 2, 355 kilometres, but lamented that all the roads are deplorable and mostly unmotorable, slowing down and sometimes stalling travelling altogether.

They blamed the bad condition of the roads on torrential rains and lack of drainages on the roads and the impact of heavy duty vehicles plying the roads.

Sen. Abdullahi said the heavy traffic witnessed on the major roads in the last two years has impacted negatively on the roads

The caucus called for urgent attention in fixing the identified roads to complement efforts already put into the repairs of the affected roads by the state government.

“Our people are living in anguish and passing through difficulty in travelling and plying their trades, transporting their goods and farm produce on these roads.

“This is our cry and we are calling on Mr. President to do the needful by giving a special intervention funding to fix these roads.

“If these roads are in good condition, economic activities of our people who are mainly farmers and small -scale traders and in turn help in realising the economic diversification plans of the federal government.

“We do not want our people to be cut -off from civilisation,” said Sen. Abdullahi.

The lawmakers also called on the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to enforce the weight bridge law to restrain heavy duty vehicles plying the roads from carrying over- weight loads.

He said the lawmakers will take further steps to discuss the issue with principal officers of the two chambers of the National Assembly.

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

Lawmakers representing Niger state in the National Assembly have called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Works and Power, Babatunde Fashola to declare a state of emergency on three of the 33 roads that traverses the state.

They lamented the deplorable state of both federal and state roads across the three senatorial districts of the state and asked the federal government to come to the rescue of the people of Niger state.

Addressing a press conference on behalf of the three senators and 10 House of Representatives members from the state, the Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Senator Sabi Abdullahi, said it is expedient that a state of emergency be declared on the Minna – Suleja, Mokwa – Kaduna and Bida – Lambata roads.

According to the National Assembly members, the state has 33 road networks, but these major three roads link the north central zone to both the north east and north west while some parts of the roads in the state are gateway to the south western axis of the country.

They said that the state has the largest federal roads in the country covering about 2, 355 kilometres, but lamented that all the roads are deplorable and mostly unmotorable, slowing down and sometimes stalling travelling altogether.

They blamed the bad condition of the roads on torrential rains and lack of drainages on the roads and the impact of heavy duty vehicles plying the roads.

Sen. Abdullahi said the heavy traffic witnessed on the major roads in the last two years has impacted negatively on the roads

The caucus called for urgent attention in fixing the identified roads to complement efforts already put into the repairs of the affected roads by the state government.

“Our people are living in anguish and passing through difficulty in travelling and plying their trades, transporting their goods and farm produce on these roads.

“This is our cry and we are calling on Mr. President to do the needful by giving a special intervention funding to fix these roads.

“If these roads are in good condition, economic activities of our people who are mainly farmers and small -scale traders and in turn help in realising the economic diversification plans of the federal government.

“We do not want our people to be cut -off from civilisation,” said Sen. Abdullahi.

The lawmakers also called on the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to enforce the weight bridge law to restrain heavy duty vehicles plying the roads from carrying over- weight loads.

He said the lawmakers will take further steps to discuss the issue with principal officers of the two chambers of the National Assembly.

