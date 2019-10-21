Primary healthcare remains free in Ojo LG, says Chairman.

Minna – The Niger Government says it has investment more than N1 billion on provision of improved healthcare services in the state.

Dr Maku Sidi, the Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Health and Hospital Management, disclosed this at a news conference in Minna on Monday.

He explained that the fund was part of the 6.4 million dollars awarded to the state by the Save One Million Life for ranking one of the highest states with highest indices in the health sector in the country.

“During the 2018 and 2019 Smart Survey, Niger state was ranked second performing state among the eight states in the country which qualifies the state for the this fund,” he said.

Sidi said that out of the 6.4 million dollars which is about N1.9 billion, the state had accessed over N1.2 billion and over N1.1 billion had been expended, leaving it with a balance of over N101 million.

According to him, the state is yet to access a balance of N400 million from the secretariat of management of the fund.

He added that the fund was also used to recruit 250 midwives in order to improve birth attendance across primary healthcare facilities as well as training and re-training of health workers.

According to him, the training of health workers had led to tremendous improvement in the antenatal care system, improved delivery services and sensitisation of women on safe delivery and care for the new born.

Boko Haram: What we are having today is global terrorism – Lai Mohammed



The permanent secretary disclosed that Niger state had moved from seventh position to second position in terms of immunisation coverage in the country and first position among the north central states.

He added that the HIV/AIDS prevalence in the state had reduced from 1.2 per cent to 0.7 per cent as a result of government efforts in provision of qualitative and affordable healthcare services.

He said that the state had recorded drastic reduction of neonatal mortality as a result of training of health workers at primary, second and tertiary healthcare centres, as well as provision of oxygen delivery system in health facilities.

He noted that the maternal neonatal wing of the Minna General Hospital had been provided with neonatal services, adding that over 5,000 infants have been attended to since the establishment of the wing.

Sidi added that the ministry also purchased surgeries machines and equipment, released N50 million to Drugs and Hospital Management Agency for purchase of drugs, remodelled and upgraded health facilities with constant electricity supply. (NAN)