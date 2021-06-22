SAKA BOLAJI – MINNA

Twenty three days after about 136 pupils of Salihu Tanko Islamiyya school in Tegina, Rafi Local Government were taken away by bandits, Niger State government on Monday directed over 1000 combined security agencies to ensure their release without further delay.

Governor Abubakar Sanni Bello who addressed the combined security agencies comprising the military, police, civil defence, and Vigilante Corps, assured that government has resolved to take decisive measures in ensuring the safe return of the children.

Earlier, the Governor who met with parents of the 136 kidnapped students of the Islammiya School and other stakeholders at the palace of the Emir of Kagara, Alh. Ahmed Garba Gunna, commiserated with them and urged them to exercise patience as government is exploring all avenues to see to their safe rescue.

According to the Governor, “even though we have ruled out payment of ransom, it is time for government to take decisive measures towards ending the bandits activities that is forcefully changing the lives of the people especially in the rural areas.

“We have to try our possible best not make them succeed in forcing us to change our normal lives, they started by displacing farmers from their farmlands, next, they moved to burning farms, then moved to kidnappings and forcing us to close our schools, now they have started attacking Islamic schools, only God knows what is next.

“The abductors are not honest, they are not honourable. After agreeing with parents they started shifting goal post and now we are here to take action.”

The Governor further disclosed that “most of these Bandits are from outside the country, they are hired to cause problems for us. It is not the habit of the true Fulani to indulge in this kind of act.

These bandits are well organised and coordinated. We cannot fold our arms anymore but to take decisive and necessary steps to apprehend those involved, both the informants and the bandits.”

While commending the security personnel for their efforts in fighting the bandits in the last few weeks, Governor Sani Bello revealed that logistics have been provided, adding that “your allowances and other financial benefits will always be provided as at when due.”

He then mourned the killing of 20 Vigilante Corps members of the bandits in Magama Local Government, he however called on the Federal government to collaborate with her neigbouring countries as saying “from all indications, these bandits are foreigners.”

The Emir of Kagara, Alh. Ahmad Garba Gunna, Attahiru II thanked the governor for his support especially in security area to the emirate and the support given to the family of the kidnapped school children.

Headmaster of the Islamiyyah School, Mallam Abubakar Alhassan said that the action of the government to go full combat was a welcome development provided that their children will be brought back safely.

He told Journalists that 15 of his teachers have escaped from the hands of their abductors in Zamfara state with 4 already in Kagara and 11 in military facility in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State where they will be handed over to the Niger State Government soon.