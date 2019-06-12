Niger govt assures residents of adequate security

Saka Bolaji, Minna

Residents of Niger state have been assured of adequate security to protect their lives and properties.

Governor Abubakar Sani -Bello gave this assurance on Wednesday as he read out the riot act to hoodlums and men of easy virtues to steer clear from the state or face the wrath of the law.

He also assured residents of the state that efforts at securing their lives and property will receive utmost priority attention of his administration.

Gov. Sani-Bello stated this in Kuta, headquarters of Shiroro Local Government Area of the state after a condolence visit and on-the-spot assessment of communities attacked by hoodlums at the weekend.

The governor speaking through the state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Ketso, assured the people of the state that his administration would go the entire length to protect the lives and properties of its people.

He condemned last weekend’s attack on the affected villages and described the dastardly act by the bandits “as not only unprovoked and unwarranted, but a challenge and threat on the state security architecture.”

The governor then warned that his administration in conjunction with security agencies would make the state inhabitable for bandits, adding that the state government would institute measures to forestall a reoccurrence and warned criminals to steer clear of the state to avoid meeting their waterloo.

Accompanied by all the heads of security agencies in the state, the governor said that no stone would be left unturned in tracking down the perpetrators of Sunday evening attack on innocent and law- abiding villagers

According to the deputy governor, he was visiting to condole with the people over the unprovoked attack on them and to have an on the- spot assessment of havoc wrecked by the hoodlums.

“This administration frowns at any extra-judicial killings. Mr. Governor has directed me to express his concern and displeasure at the killings and destruction unleashed on innocent people on Sunday.

No stone will be left unturned to apprehend and bring the perpetrators to justice,” he said.

The deputy governor then assured victims that government will take care of their medical bills while adequate security presence has been provided in the

Meanwhile, Gov. Sani -Bello has congratulated the newly elected principal officers and members of the 9th National Assembly on their successful inauguration.

In a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Strategy, Alhaji Isah Bala Ibrahim, the governor said the emergence of Senators Ahmed Lawan and Ovie Omo-Agege as president and deputy president of the Senate as well as Femi Gbajabiamila and Ahmed Wase as speaker and deputy speaker of the House of Representatives respectively is a victory for democracy.

While felicitating with the new leadership of the National Assembly, the governor charged them to work in the overall interest of the Nigerian people and establish a better working relations with the executive arm of government in the collective interest of democracy, good governance and development.