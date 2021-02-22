Niger Gov, Abubakar Bello receives 53 abducted passengers — Daily Times Nigeria

The Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, received 53 passengers on board a bus belonging to the Niger State Transport Authority (NSTA), which was recently abducted by armed bandits in the village of Kundu, along the state road Tegina-Minna.

Receiving the victims at the Minna House of Government, Bello said their freedom was due to a series of negotiations, consultations, and hard work.

They were handed over to the government team yesterday, exactly one week after their abduction.

Yesterday, they arrived at the government house at exactly 11:15 p.m. on four 18-seater buses.

He stated that they would have to undergo medical examination and assessment before returning the victims to their families.

According to him, “We went through one week of dialogue, consultations, hard work, and sleepless nights because we had to secure their release within the shortest possible time.

“We have made all necessary arrangements to ensure that they go through a thorough medical therapy and evaluation and once that is done, then we can be safely handed them over to their loved ones.”

The governor thanked God for their safe return and praised the people for their prayers as well.