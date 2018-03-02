Niger Delta group urges Buhari to re-contest in 2019, says he has done exceedingly well

Coalition of Urhobo and Isoko Youths (CUIY), has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to re-contest the presidency in the 2019 general election, saying the President deserved a second term in office.

Speaking with newsmen at Oleh, Isoko South Local Government Area, Delta State, Coordinator of the group, Comrade William Omoro, said the Buhari led administration had left no stone unturned in the fight against corruption.

According to him Buhari had done exceedingly well in stabilising the economy which he said was left in shambles by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he said the President had demonstrated that he meant well for all Nigerians.

Commending the President for the effective implementation of Treasury Single Account (TSA), the N’Power scheme for the teeming unemployed youths in the country, he said: “The signing into law of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, FUPRE Bill and the provision of take off grant to the Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko goes to show that Buhari is in touch with the yearning and aspirations of the people of the Niger Delta region.”

He applauded the extension of the tenure of the Chief John Odigie-Oyegun led National executive of the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying “This will no doubt bring stability to the party and pave way to build on its successes ahead of the 2019 general elections.”