Niger Delta group lauds FG over take off of Maritime University

…Charges Sylva on need for link road from Warri to permanent site

The Niger Delta Indigenous Movement For Radical Change has hailed the Federal Government for the smooth take off of the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Gbaramatu kingdom, Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The group has been at the forefront, pushing for the commencement of academic activities at the University, located in the oil-rich Niger Delta region.

The group recalled that the Governing Council of the University was inaugurated on March 22, 2018, with more than 300 students currently studying in the institution.

In a Press Statement signed by its President, Nelly Emma, Secretary, John Sailor and Public Relations Officer, Stanley Mukoro, the group said that the smooth take-off of the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko, was a welcome development and lauded President Muhammadu Buhari;

the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo; Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu; Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and other stakeholders for their efforts in the establishment of the University.

The group said that everything possible must be done now to make teaching and learning comfortable in the new university.

“We want to commend the Federal Government for the smooth take-off of the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Gbaramatu kingdom, Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State.

We have been at the forefront pushing for the take off of the University. We made several presentations on the desirability of the Nigerian Maritime University, first of its kind in Africa.

We almost gave up in our struggle to see that the University is established. But today, we are so excited now that this listening administration has kicked off the University,” the group said.

According to them: “We want to appeal to the former governor of Bayelsa State, Chief Timipre Sylva, who is the Chairman of the Governing Council of the University, to do everything possible to make teaching and learning conducive for both lecturers and students of the University.

“We are using this medium to call on the Chairman of the Governing Council of the University to prevail on the Federal Government to construct a road from Warri to the permanent site of the University.

There should be no politics on this matter. Now that the University has kicked off, we must put all sentiments aside and do the needful for the University.

“We have implicit confidence on the Chairman of the Governing Council of the University, Chief Timipre Sylva, with a road constructed from Warri to the permanent site of the University, development will spread rapidly to the area and other parts of the Niger Delta region.

With a man like Chief Timipre Sylva from the Niger Delta region, who knows the pains of people of the region, getting a road from Warri to the permanent site of the University will not be a problem. We therefore call on him to push for it and make it happen in his time.

“A road from Warri to the permanent site of the University will not only encourage parents from any part of the world to send their children to the University, it will also attract investors to the Niger Delta Region. The establishment of the University and a road down from Warri to the permanent site of the University will also consolidate on existing peace in the oil-rich Niger Delta region,” the group said.

It added: “We are equally using this medium to implore the Chairman of the Governing Council of the University to prevail on the President to mobilise the contractors handling the construction of the permanent site of the University back to site, to continue from where they stopped when the current administration came into office.”

The contractors, they said, should be allowed to go back to site as soon as possible, especially now that academic activities had commenced.

“The people of the region will forever be grateful to the President and Chairman of the Governing Council of the University if construction works are allowed to commence immediately at the Permanent Site of the University,” they said.