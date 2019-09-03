Group under the auspices of ex-Niger Delta militant in the riverine community of Okoloba-Bomadi local government Area of delta state have kicked against the appointment of Mr Bernard Okumagba as Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The group accused him of being a card carrying member of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Coordinator of the Group, General Peter Zoukumor therefore called on President Muhammadu Buhari to review the recent appointment into the NDDC board urging that a credible member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from Delta North which he said has never occupy any position in the NDDC board be considered.

Gen Zoukumor also appealed to President Buhari to urgently address the lop-sided appointment in the recently NDDC with the unmerited appointment of Mr Okumagba as Managing Director.

He also accused politicians in the region of hijacking the commission to serve their personal and political interest.

The coordinator noted that the NDDC was established to protect the interest of the people and address the development challenges confronting the Niger Delta and not for a few selfish politicians who do not have the interest of the people at heart.

He called on the Senate President and Leadership of the National Assembly not to confirm the appointment of the new Managing Director.