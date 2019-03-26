Niger commissioner challenges suspension by APC

Saka Bolaji – Minna

Commissioner for Woman Affairs Niger state, Amina Musa Gua’ar suspended by the local government chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says the executive committee of the party in Paikoro Local Government don’t have the powers to suspend her.

The commissioner who was reacting to her suspension, told newsmen in Minna that she remains an APC board of trustee member who has worked assiduously for the success of the party in the just concluded general elections.

She declared that the local government chapter can’t suspend her, insisting that “I am not suspended; they cannot suspend me because none of them is qualified to be an APC member than me. They are the ones who should be suspended for anti- party activities.

“I delivered my local government area, but they could not deliver their wards and polling units. They don’t have what to hold against me and so they are all out to embarrass me unjustly.

“I will seek redress in court and I want the law to take its cause because my integrity is very important. I have worked tirelessly to add value to everything. I have added value to the party and to the state, but they have always wanted me removed; what did I do wrong?”

She however, revealed that the attack on her is not unconnected to the inferiority complex of her antagonists, saying “they claim I cannot be their leader because I am a woman and also from a minority group.”

While disclosing that she has not contacted the state executive of the party, Gua’ar said “the APC in Paikoro did not follow the proper channels to suspend me.

They should have written to the zonal and then to the state headquarters which will now set up an investigation committee that will now invite me.”

It should be recalled that the Paikoro Local Government executive committee of the APC in a letter signed by the Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Kwana suspended the commissioner for alleged anti-party activities.