Niger builds 20 -bed female hostel IBBU, Lapai

Saka Bolaji, Minna

The Niger state government has approved the utilization of N110 million proceed from the sale of City Centre Mall building to build a 20 -beds female hostel at the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai.

This was disclosed by the state Commissioner of Commerce and Investment, Alhaji Mohammed Mundi when he briefed newsmen, on the outcome of the last council meeting at Government House, Minna

He said that the Niger state Development Company (NSDC) has been directed to handle the project and its commercial operations for 25 years at the cost of N110, 722, 200 before it will be handed over to the university authority, adding that the building will consist of 20 rooms with four beds per room.

Mundi explained that the university authority will take charge of the provision of road network, security services, water and power supply and others for the smooth running of the hostel.

Meanwhile, the state government has reviewed the ongoing two and half kilometre road construction at Bosso Estate from an initial N289, 820, 750, 31 to capture culverts and drainages with additional N189, 786, 351, 23.

Commissioner for Works and Infrastructural Development, Zakari Haliru Jikantoro said that the variation became necessary to ensure standard and durability of the project.

Jikantoro added the additional funds provided for the road project, include N84, 494, 350 for the culverts and drainages while N103, 292,001, 93 is meant for the variation.