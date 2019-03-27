Niger a model of ideal democracy, says governor

Saka Bolaji, Minna

Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger state has said the state is gradually becoming a model of what is expected of an ideal democratic system.

He stated this in Minna, the state capital when he received the certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner and the governor-elect in the governorship elections.

The governor in exhibiting magnanimity in victory extended the olive branch to his opponents at the election, inviting them to join hands with him to take the state to the next level.

Gov. Sani-Bello, who commended the people of the state for conducting themselves in a peaceful manner during the elections attributed his resounding victory to the people.

“Gradually we are becoming a model of an ideal democracy in Nigeria, as we can all see, some people are still grappling with different challenges in the aftermath of the elections.

“I therefore thank all Nigerlites for conducting themselves in an orderly manner during the election and exercising their civic rights in an atmosphere of peace, regard for divergent political interests and respect for constituted authorities in the last elections.

“I may have won your votes, but it is you, the people who won the election. The true winners are the people of Niger state who in your numbers renewed my mandate to serve you for the next four years. I accept this victory on your behalf.

“Let me once again thank all Nigerlites for the resounding support that led to our victory at the polls in the just concluded general elections. I thank you all very deeply for re-electing me for the second term as the governor,” he said.