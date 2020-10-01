Nicki Minaj welcomes first child

Nicki Minaj has welcomed her first child with 42-year-old husband Kenneth Petty. The Anaconda singer gave birth on Wednesday in Los Angeles, according to a report from TMZ.

The site shared that the gender of the child and the name are not yet known.

The 37-year-old performer announced in July she was was ‘preggers’ and has since shared many photos of her baby bump on social media, Daily Times gathered.

The baby is here! Nicki Minaj has welcomed her first child with husband Kenneth Petty.

The Anaconda singer gave birth on Wednesday in Los Angeles, according to a report from TMZ Her husband was likely by her side during the delivery as in August it was reported that Petty was allowed to travel with Minaj ‘periodically on business trips as her manager,’ which will ensure he is present when she goes into labor.

Other pretrial conditions will stay in place, meaning Petty cannot use illicit substances and he will continue to wear an ankle monitor.

Petty is currently awaiting trial after being arrested for failing to register as a sex offender when he moved to California to be with the Move Ya Hips rapper.

He submitted a request to alter his pretrial release conditions, which only allowed him to travel within California, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

Petty told the judge at the time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office and pretrial services had no objections to the request, but still needed a judge’s approval.

Kenneth was required to register as a sex offender in California because he was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995.