Isaac Oguntoye, Lagos

Nicholas disclosed that his intention towards the debut of the musical contest was as a result of the challenges artistes are facing in the Nigerian music scene.

He noted that there were a lot of talented musicians who are looking for opportunities to showcase their talents to the world.

“My drive to start a music contest like this is to bring talent together, and not just help them polish their arts, but sell their arts to the world.

People don’t know that there are numerous opportunities in the Nigerian music space that are yet to be tapped,” he stated.

He added that the music contest is opened to everyone across the country, and contestants will not just enjoy the reward that comes with the winnings, but will also be exposed to the many things music can help them achieved.