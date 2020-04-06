Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Tony Ojukwu, on Monday, ordered an immediate investigation into a case of torture, inhuman and degrading treatment of an official driver attached a Cross River state magistrate.

The 35-year old driver, was allegedly beaten by the sons of one magistrate, Agnes Onyebueke (under her directives) for being rude to her.

The commission gathered that since assumption of duty with the said magistrate, the driver has perpetually been subjected to series of torture, inhuman and degrading treatments, ranging from verbal and physical assaults to molestation and other forms of oppression.

This particular incident has left the said driver with broken ribs, legs and bursted eye.

The human rights boss lamented that there is no justification for any form of human rights violation by anybody, especially those looked upon as the custodians of the law based on fairness and equity.

He therefore, directed the Cross-River state coordinator of the commission to collaborate with the state commissioner of police and relevant authorities and immediately commence a full-scale investigation into the matter with a view to ensuring that there is accountability for the human rights violations.

“If it is found that the suspect and her sons have a case to answer, the commission would collaborate with the relevant authorities to ensure that justice is done,” Ojukwu emphasized in a statement.

He also called on all the stakeholders in the Criminal Justice Administration System including the National Judicial Council, to ensure that perpetrators of any form of human rights abuse/violation, no matter how highly placed, are brought to justice and their victims adequately compensated as prescribed by Nigerian law.

“The executive secretary wishes to use this medium to commend the Akwa Ibom state Police Command over the action taken to penalize an erring police official for assaulting a medical personnel on duty as the country battles to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

“The commission also commends the military for identifying and arresting the officers involved in the death of the Nigerian in Delta state as well as those who posted threat video on the social media.

“The commission enjoins all law -enforcement agencies in all locations to ensure accountability for any human rights violations including sexual and gender based violence during the enforcement of COVID-19 regulations.”

There is need to reclaim the country from the impunity of individual officers and men who smear the name of our law enforcement agencies and the government, which has the ultimate responsibility for the protection of human rights,” the statement read.