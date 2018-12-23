NHIS urges staff to brace up for effective implementation of basic health care provision

The management, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has charged its staff to brace up for the strategic roles in the implementation of the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF). Overseeing Director and Chief Executive of NHIS, Mr Ben Omogo, made the appeal in a statement issued by Mr Ayo Osinlu, Head Media and Public Relations of the scheme on Friday in Abuja. Omogo made the appeal at a meeting of the zonal and state co-coordinators of the scheme from the South-East, South-West and South-South zones of the country. The meeting was designed to upgrade the capacity of staff of the scheme for their roles in the implementation of the BHCPF. Omogo said necessary approval had been secured, and appropriate machinery set in motion for the commencement of the provision of basic primary healthcare to Nigerians. He added that the BHCPF is expected to start shortly in the pilot states of Abia, Niger, Osun, Yobe, Katsina, Edo and the Federal Capital Territory. The NHIS boss described the role of the scheme in the process as critical as NHIS is one of the gateways to channel funds. “Half of one per cent of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund will be processed through the health insurance agencies of states, under the management of NHIS, for the provision of basic primary healthcare to the beneficiaries,’’ he said. He said the need to be ready with required skills and competencies for effective interface with the State Health Insurance Agencies, informed the approval of the capacity update, in spite of the dwindling resources of the scheme. Omogo said that the meeting is expected to prepare participants for the roles of NHIS in the evolving ecosystem with states. “I hope that the gathering will deepen their understanding of the concept of health financing and the legal framework needed to execute health financing reforms through the State Social Health Insurance Programme (SSHIP). “As well as the necessary institutional arrangements required to support implementation of the SSHIP,’’ the statement quoted Omogo as saying. He challenged participants to assert themselves as competent professionals and justify the confidence of the Federal Government and the general public, as all eyes were set on effective implementation of BHCPF.