The Legal Defence and Assistance Project (LEDAP), an NGO, has trained 50 key education officials in Kaduna State on implementation of the Universal Basic Education (UBE) Act.

LEDAP’s Programme Director Pamela Okoroigwe said at the opening of the training on Thursday in Kaduna that the move was part of efforts to promote the right to quality basic education in the country. Okoroigwe added that the training in partnership with Malala Fund, was to ensure full implementation of the UBE Act in the country.

This, according to her, will improve access to quality education, particularly the girl-child and other vulnerable children. “The UBE Act provides for compulsory basic education which made the right to quality basic education enforceable in the country. “We are promoting the right to basic education in Nigeria because education is very fundamental to personal and national development.’’

She commended the Kaduna State Government for providing free and compulsory basic education, and free education to the girl-child up to completion of senior secondary school. The programme director, however, maintained that free education was often not completely free, noting the existence of some hidden charges.

“This is why we are conducting this training to equip key education officers in the state with the needed knowledge on the UBE Act to ensure total compliance to the provisions of the Act,” she added. Earlier, Mr Daniel Abah, the State Coordinator, stressed the need to raise awareness on the right to basic education for all children, particularly the girl child.

Abah said that the training would bring the education officers up-to-speed on the enforceability of the UBE Act and support the government to implement free basic education in the state. The Kaduna state government had reiterated its commitment to expand access to education.

The Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, while presenting the 2020 proposed budget to the state’s House of Assembly on Oct. 15, had announced plans for free and compulsory education from primary to secondary or technical/ vocational education level. She said the free education would take effect from 2020.

Currently, all children in the state were provided nine-year free education with the exception of the girl-child who was granted free education to the completion of secondary education.

