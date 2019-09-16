Millennium Africa Global Initiative (MAGI), a non-governmental organization has trained no fewer than 100 youths in different skills in Niger.

The youths were trained in the areas of catering, tailoring, shoes and bags making and computer technology.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the trainees in Minna on Monday, the National Coordinator of MAGI, Mr. Marshal Okoro said that the training is to redirect the values of the youth toward self development.

“We decided to put together this training to change the approach and view of young Nigerians to unemployment and poverty.

“The days of waiting for nonexistent government jobs are over and so young people must pick up one skill or the other and make something out of it,” he added

Okoro advised the graduands to make best use of the skills learnt to improve themselves and their society and called on the state government to assist the participants with soft loans to start small businesses.

Also speaking, Rep. Shehu Beji, the member representing Bosso/Paiko Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, said the training helps address rising restlessness among the youth.

Beji commended the organisers for equipping the youth with skills that would turn them into employers of labor.

“We need more of such skills acquisition programs to take our youths off the streets and make them useful to both themselves and the society.

“On my part, I will continue to support Millennium Global Initiative and see how we can involve some of the trainees in my constituency activities,” he added.

Mrs. Mary Jiya, an official of the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development stated the resolve of the state government to empower the youths.

One of the beneficiaries, Ruth Abba, who enrolled for catering, said that she took part in the program to build herself professionally before going to the university.

Another participant, Dorathy Ojo, expressed her appreciation to the NGO for coming to their aid, saying she would always be grateful for the opportunity.