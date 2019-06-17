NGO to make recommendations to tackle respiratory diseases

Moses Oyediran, Enugu

A non-governmental organisation, Amaka Chiwuike Uba Foundation (ACUF), says it will make holistic policy recommendations to tackle respiratory disease in the country.

It would be recalled that ACUF was founded in 2016, in memory of Mrs

Amaka Uba, who died of asthma complications in 2016 with the vision of

a society with better breathing, better living and prosperous people.

Board Chairman of the foundation, Dr. Chiwuike Uba, in a statement in

Enugu at the weekend said that the policy recommendations would throw more light on the role of the environment and governance on management of respiratory diseases.

Uba said; “We are faced with challenges ranging from being rated as one the most polluted countries in the world to a country grappling with a lot of problems associated with other governance issues. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), air pollution is responsible for more than 12 million deaths per year in the world.

“The achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) targets—SDG 3 (good health and well-being); SDG 6 (clean water and

sanitation); SDG 7 (affordable clean energy); SDG 13 (climate action);

SDG 14 (life below water) and SDG 16 (peace, security and strong

institutions) is dependent on the environment and governance

outcomes.’’

According to him, we recognise that Nigeria’s economy will be improved if the environment provides better breathing and people live a healthy life with a guaranteed access to quality and affordable health care.

Uba said that the holistic policy recommendations to tackle respiratory disease would be made known to the public after a forthcoming Amaka Chiwuike-Uba Annual National Asthma Conference.

He noted that the conference, with the theme: “Better breathing,

better living: The role of the environment and governance,’’ would be

held in Enugu on July 18.