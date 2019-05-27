NGO tasks FG on IDP’s welfare as country marks Children’s Day

Golden Little Lights Organisation, a non –governmental organization has called on the federal government to work on improving the welfare of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Nigeria.

Co-founder, Golden Little Lights Organisation, Sharon Ashinze, made the call while speaking with newsmen while celebrating Children’s Day with children at the Gwoza and Bama IDP camps, Durumi, Abuja.

Ashinze said that the organisation chose to celebrate with the IDPs by giving opportunity to 500 displaced children to feel loved and appreciated.

She however, decried the deplorable state of the camp and appealed for improved living condition for displaced persons, adding that “it is heart breaking seeing innocent children like this. They did not beg to be displaced or poor, so it is really sad and I am glad to help.

“Government needs to step up its care for the IDPs, when we came here today we went round to see the camp.

They told us that they had no drugs in their pharmacy and they depend on the freewill of individuals; most of the buildings here were built by individuals including their maternity ward.’’

Ashinze said that the organisation decided to celebrate children’s day with the kids in the camp as a show of support and intends to make it an annual event to contribute its quota to humanity.

Another Co-founder, Ms. Adedoyin Fabikun, said that the organisation was an NGO focused on poverty alleviation, improving education, health and the general welfare of the less privileged in the society.

Fabikun said that children’s day is a day to celebrate every child, declaring that “unfortunately, not every child has the opportunity on a day like this because they are under-privileged with a lot of them as orphans, street children, displaced and disabled.

“This year, we are celebrating children’s day with 500 children between the ages of two and12 in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp, Durumi, Abuja.”

Responding on behalf of the children, the Public Relations Officer of the camp, Umaru Gola, commended the group for the initiative and urged the government and well-meaning Nigerians to emulate same.

Representatives of the children at the camp, Ismail Umar and Saifiya Amodu, appreciated the NGO for celebrating with them adding that it gave them an opportunity to feel loved and have fun.