An NGO, Global Society for Anti-Corruption (GSAC), has taken its crusade against cybercrime and other forms of corruption to schools in Ebonyi.

It will be recalled that the NGO had earlier in October, launched the anti-corruption initiative in Enugu State and promised to replicate same in all public and private schools in the country.

In fulfillment of the promise, the GSAC on Friday started its advocacy tour of schools in Ebonyi with the launch of the initiative at Doris-Chad International Schools, Enohia Itim, Afikpo.

The South-East/South-South Regional Director of the Organisation, Mrs Amaka Nweke, said that the campaign was aimed at inculcating the right virtues into young Nigerians.

Nweke said that the initiative was aimed at producing a new generation of Nigerians with integrity and probity as the country had been much maligned due to corruption.

She said the situation became more worrisome due to the rate at which some young Nigerians were getting involved in cybercrime.

She called for the inclusion of anti-corruption education and integrity lectures in primary and secondary school curricular to catch them young.

“There is much that the school teachers can do. We need to nurture these young ones as this is a service to humanity,” Nweke said.

The Founder, Data Port Technology Ltd., and one of the sponsors of the initiative, Mr Henry Chibuzor, said the company had developed the necessary contents to make school children appreciate the moral lessons in the campaign.

He said that his organisation found it necessary to collaborate with the NGO due to increasing complicity of young Nigerians in all manner of crimes.

“There has been some level of embarrassment to Nigeria as a result of cybercrime and other forms of corruption involving young Nigerians and we feel it is good to partner with the NGO,” Chibuzor said.

Mr Reuben Egwu, Founder of Doris-Chad Educational Foundation, said that the country would be better if young school children were exposed to anti-corruption lessons.

Egwu said that his foundation was a co-sponsor of the anti-corruption initiative.

“I am happy to be involved in the crusade. Anti-corruption lessons in Nigeria should start at this level so that school children will grow with them.

“Nigerians have to change and we need to catch them young for this to happen,” he said. (NAN)