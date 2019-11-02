A Non Governmental Organisation, Non-Governmental Association for Literacy Support Services (NOGALSS) said on Friday it was working towards ending illiteracy in Nigeria by 2030.

National Vice President, North Central, Mr James Maru told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the association had created centres to carry out literacy programmes for illiterates in the country.

Maru spoke with NAN at the sideline of the maiden meeting of the North Central zone of the association.

He said the association had made a lot of achievements going by the reduction in the percentage of illiterates in the country from 85 per cent to 75 per cent.

“It is organisation known across the country that deals with and coordinates some activities that are literacy-oriented particularly adult education.

“The issue is that we want everybody to be literate.

“The government, which has planted National Literacy Education Commission at the national level also have agency for mass literacy and informal education at the state.

“We decide to support the literacy programme as an NGO.

“We are expecting that by 2030, total eradication of illiteracy would be done in the country,” Maru said.

He hailed the Federal Ministry of Education for giving approval for all public primary and secondary schools across the country to be used for literacy training to encourage literacy activities.

“This is to ensure that every individual that is illiterate can enrol for literacy training at a centre closest to him or her,” the North Central vice president said.

He added that the motto of the literacy activities is “each one should teach one or fund the teaching of one.

“At least every educated human being should educate one person.

“If he doesn’t have time to educate one person, he should at least provide fund for the teaching of one person,” Maru said.

He, however, called on philanthropists and the general public to key into the activities by helping with materials for instructions and items to make it easy for the learners.

Also speaking, Oluwatoni Adeleke, Kwara state Chairperson for NOGALSS asserted that the NGO had set up six literacy centres in the state each with 50 students to 70 students.

“Some of the students are having vocational training as well and we are hoping they will get into the next class as soon as possible.

Adeleke expressed optimism that the new government in the state would form a synergy with the association in improving the literacy level in the state.

“Now, we have recruited more than 200 facilitators for centres that will be rolled out in all the 16 local governments in Kwara.

