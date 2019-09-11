A non-governmental organisation, Christian Aid (CAID) says it has provided humanitarian intervention to 251, 513 persons displaced by the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East.

Chief Executive Officer of the organisation, Amanda Mukwashi, told newsmen on Wednesday in Maiduguri, Borno state that the organisation has been providing humanitarian services in the region since 2015.

Mukwashi disclosed that the interventions were designed to address malnutrition, shelter, education, hygiene and food needs of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in 14 local government areas of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states.

She said that she is on an assessment visit to IDPs camps in Borno state, to appraise the achievements of the interventions with a view to fashion out strategies for sustainable longer term plans in areas of shelter and education.

The CAID’s boss lamented that many children in the IDPs camps were out of school due to lack of adequate learning spaces and teachers.

“We need to educate the young children to save ourselves from problems in future, CAID is ready to work with the government and other partners to educate and ensure brighter future of the children.

“Our humanitarian response programme aims at improving the conditions of persons affected by conflict or disaster by providing life saving interventions, to ensure quality of lives in the long term, while building resilience, livelihoods and peaceful communities in Nigeria,” she said.

Mukwashi noted that such collaboration is imperative to enhance interventions in areas of infrastructure, education, recovery and livelihood support to persons affected by the insurgency.

Quoting from statistics, she said the organisation has so far reached 251, 513 displaced persons with interventions in the region in the past four years.

Some of the projects included distribution of 22, 048. 78 metric tons of food items, construction of 25 water hand pumps, 13 boreholes and 155 latrines.

Other interventions include the distribution of hygiene kits to 1, 889 women while 9, 664 persons were reached under its hygiene sensitisation exercise. (NAN)