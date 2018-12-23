NGO promises clean water, others for rural communities in Africa

Like this: Like Loading...

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Ripple Heights has promised to provide clean water for more rural communities in Nigeria and Africa at large in 2019. The organisation established in the late 2016 in the United Kingdom is tasked with the responsibility of combating extreme poverty in Africa. This it said is under its three-plan folds which are Water Is Life project, Go-Agro Initiative and Slum to League. Through the water is life project, boreholes will be sunk to communities who did not have access to good water. The goal-Agro is designed to improve agriculture in Africa, while the Slum to League is based on sporting sector. The organization made up of Nigerian professionals based in the United Kingdom, Nigeria and other countries across the world are passionate on making life better for people of Africa. Starting from their country, Nigeria, the co-founders, Henry Agho and Chiedu Uwaechia expressed that with the partnership of Lagos State government, they had sunk boreholes to Araromi Village, Ibeju Lekki and Iyagbe Oriade Community, Ojo, Lagos. The NGO also sunk another borehole at Vandeikya Market Square, Benue State, Nigeria late 2018. Speaking on the plan to bring succour to more rural communities in Africa 2019, Mr. Uwuaechia, a London-based IT Professional said the 2019 project is beyond sinking boreholes. “We have had great projects in 2018 which I know we will accomplish more in 2019, we are anticipating to exportation of food stuffs to Western world through our Go-Agro initiative. He added: “Ripple Heights had sunk boreholes to Iyagbe Oriade Community, Ojo, Lagos and Vandeikya Market Square, Benue State in 2018, we will surely reach out to more communities in Nigeria next year.” “We also looking forward to sink boreholes to some rural communities in Ethiopian”, says Uwaechia. Mr Agho, who is a security expert also added they will be picking some young talented footballers in Africa for trial in Europe and other part of the world “our scouts are out there, very soon through our Slum To League initiative we will pick some male and females in Nigeria for trial in Europe and other part of the world.