Patrick Okohue, Lagos

It was like Christmas came early for some less privileged persons who hang around the railway line in parts of Agege area of Lagos, when a non- governmental organisation, Skeptron Child and Humanity Foundation, launched its outreach programme with the feeding of over 300 of the less privileged.

The event which saw the foundation, a subsidiary of Sceptre Tourism storm the ever busy railway line with several packs of food and soft drinks threw the area into carnival mood as the charity organization shared food, drinks and money to the less privileged.

Speaking on why they chose to feed the less privileged, one of the team leaders of the foundation, Miss Adebitan Albright said they are using the outing to promote eating healthily and trying to fill a gap by showing love to the less privileged.

“The purpose of this outing is to reach out to some less privileged people and feed them. We have a goal of enhancing healthy living among the populace, that is why we are working at feeding people and making sure they have access to quality food because that helps in the area of feeding healthily because like they say, health is the greatest wealth anyone can have.

“We chose Agege because we realized that there are many less privileged people in this area and besides, in looking at transforming lives and reaching out to people you must start from somewhere.”

Head of the foundation, Mrs. Precious Ijie Johnson, said they were only kicking off their programme with the feeding outreach, as they still have many things in the pipeline for the less privileged.

“Besides the programme of feeding some less privileged persons, we are also looking at how we can take children off the streets and giving them education, giving children welcome back to school sets like school bags, stationeries and some essentials for schools basically.

“We are also looking at children in orphanages, but this is our first outing, so we want to from here look at assisting children in orphanages because they don’t have parents and we can’t leave them alone to the managers of the homes.

We are trying to assist in as little way as possible and we are also thinking of picking five children and giving them scholarships for their secondary school education which is our next project,” Mrs. Johnson stated.

She said that the foundation is also working on reaching out to more people, especially unemployed youth to empower them with skills that can help them improve their life and standard of living

The foundation she added is planning a summer camp for children between the ages of seven and 16, aimed at giving them exposure and exposing them to some life skills.