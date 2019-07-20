A non-governmental organisation, Malaria Consortium, has donated malaria drugs worth more than N524 million to the Jigawa state government to prevent the prevalence of the disease among children.

Coordinator, Malaria Control Programme in the state, Malam Bilya Haruna, made the disclosure in Dutse in an interview.

Haruna said the drugs would be distributed to the 27 local government areas for onward distribution to health facilities across the state and that the drugs would be given to children under five years in all the nooks and crannies of the state.

The coordinator added that adequate health personnel have been engaged to conduct a house-to-house distribution of the drugs in the 27 councils.

“These drugs were donated to Jigawa by an NGO called Malaria Consortium. We’ve received the first consignment of drugs containing 30, 960 cartons estimated to cost N155, 649, 600.

“We’re also expecting the delivery of another consignment containing 71, 684 cartons estimated to cost N369, 175, 800,” he said.

The coordinator, who commended the organisation for the gesture, pointed out that the drugs would go a long way in preventing and eliminating malaria among children in the state.

“As you are aware, we’re in the Sahel region and there used to be prevalence of mosquitoes, particularly during the four months of the rainy season.

“Therefore, the drugs will immensely help to prevent children between three and 59 months from contracting malaria during the peak period of malaria transmission, especially between July and October,” the coordinator added.

Haruna said the Jigawa state Governor, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru, or his representative is expected to inaugurate the distribution of the drugs on July 25, while distribution holds between July 25 and July 28.